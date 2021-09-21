Actress was embarrassed by Sex Education scene

There was a moment in the third season of Sex Education that Mimi Keene found the most “embarrassing.” Contrary to what fans might think, this is not a spicy scene or anything like that.

After the release of the third season on Netflix, the actress spoke to Digital Spy about the most embarrassing scene she filmed for the new episodes, and it actually involved marijuana.

“There was a scene where Ruby was supposed to be rolling pot,” explained the Sex Education actress.

“I had to do this. Ruby had really long nails, and there’s a really close-up.”

Remembering how much she struggled with the complicated process, the actress continued: “I kept trying. It was supposed to look like I was really good at it.”

“I just ended up tearing the whole thing up. In the end, I just had to pretend. There was a bit of pretense.”

Awkward situation

The actress revealed that she was embarrassed by the situation. But she also had a lot of fun.

“It was embarrassing for me. But it was also really funny,” she said.

“After a long day, we were all already delusional. Then fine.”

Season 3 of Sex Education is now available to watch on Netflix.