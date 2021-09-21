Actresses revolt against Dayane, from The Farm 13: “Want to vomit”

Model Dayane Mello, who is in the cast of A Fazenda 13, by Record, has her name circulating on the web since the early hours of this Tuesday (9/21) and even appeared among the most talked about topics on Twitter. Is that the girl is being accused by internet users of racism after a conversation with the countryman Tiago Piquilo, the night before. Even actresses Giovanna Ewbank and Samantha Schmütz revolted: “The urge to vomit”.

During the chat, Dayane, who was soaking up the sun by the pool at the Itapecerica da Serra farm, next to the singer, said he couldn’t be “brown” because of his profession.

“You know I can’t get too dark in my work, right?” said former Big Brother Italia. Tiago was surprised and asked her why. “No, it has to be white. The campaigns don’t want a lot of brunette, they want a beauty a little more elegant than a lot… You know… Morena”, whispered the girl. “I can’t get much sun. Brands sometimes don’t want to,” he continued. “They don’t want a lingerie brand, they don’t want any of those things… I don’t care about the sun either, the sun gets old,” Dayane pointed out.

Soon after, the subject came to light that began to resonate badly on the internet. Many people believe the model made a racist comment. Others came out in defense of the model, claiming that the part only referred to bodies without bikini or lingerie marks.

“The way she says ‘brunette’ makes her want to vomit in her face! Let no brand hire this ungainly… Let her be transparent!”, said actress Samantha Schmütz on Instagram. “Wow, wanting to throw up… What an inelegant, clueless girl who just talks shit… It’s not the first time,” lamented Giovanna Ewbank.

“It’s amazing how they problematize everything Dayane says. Dayane simply exposed the racist fashion industry. The internet court swears that racism does not exist in the most ‘relevant’ spheres of society. Wake up! Here’s a story that proves what Dayane said,” he wrote a profile.