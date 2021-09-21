Adolescent death in São Bernardo, Greater SP, has no causal relationship with Covid-19 vaccine, concludes Anvisa | São Paulo

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) said last Monday night (20) that there is no causal relationship between the death of a 16-year-old teenager from São Bernardo do Campo, Greater São Paulo, on September 2, with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The young woman died eight days after receiving the first dose of the immunizing agent. The agency met with technicians from the São Paulo Department of Health and the Ministry of Health to investigate the case.

Anvisa said in a note that it will notify the case to the World Health Organization (WHO) for evaluation and stressed that the benefits of vaccination significantly outweigh the potential risks.

On September 17, the São Paulo State Department of Health had also concluded that death was not related to the immunizing agent. According to the investigation of the folder, the death resulted from an autoimmune disease.

“The technical analyzes indicate that the vaccine is not the probable cause of death, but the disease identified on the basis of the clinical picture and complementary tests, called “Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura” (PPT)”, the folder said in a statement, after a joint analysis carried out with 70 researchers.

According to the state, PTT is “a rare and serious autoimmune disease, usually without a known cause capable of triggering it, and there is no way to attribute a causal relationship between PTT and the COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine, as is the case of Pfizer,” said the secretariat.

On September 15, the National Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) received information from the São Paulo Cievs of a rumor in WhatsApp groups that a death involving a 16-year-old teenager was related to the application of the Pfizer vaccine .

As the young woman had taken the first dose of the vaccine against Covid eight days before the death, the protocol, in these cases, is that there is an investigation to understand whether the vaccine had any relationship with the death or not.

In an official letter, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) had requested, on the 16th, a position from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on the authorization to use the vaccine Pfizer in 12 to 17 year olds. The immunizing agent is the only one authorized for use in adolescents.

The Ministry of Health recommended the suspension of the application of the vaccine in adolescents without comorbidities, but the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) maintained the position of recommending the vaccine to the category, as there was no relationship between death and the immunizing agent.

Also on the 16th, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, defended the restriction and mentioned “cases under investigation”: “For now, as a matter of caution, we have adverse events to be investigated, we have teenagers who took vaccines that were not recommended, we have to follow up,” he said.