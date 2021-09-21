After feeling censured by Marcius Melhem, Marcos Veras wins the court

One of the artists to support Dani Calabresa in reporting sexual and moral harassment against marcius melhem, Marcos Veras won a court victory in a lawsuit filed by the former Globo contractor.

According to the TV News website, Veras was banned from quoting Marcius on social media, because the famous man was offended by a publication he made in defense of Calabresa. In June, the court ordered the actor to remove the content from the web and no longer quote Melhem.

The interpreter of Domenico in Pega Pega, filed an appeal and is now free to talk about the former global. However, the actor cannot insult Melhem.

For those who don’t remember, in his comment in defense of Dani, Marcos said: “May Marcius or anyone else who has agreed to this answer for the acts”, “May Marcius pay for what he did” and “let this criminal pay for what he has done”.

After the judgment of the lawsuit filed by the former director of Globo, judge Luiz Felipe Negrão, from the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, in Rio de Janeiro, ruled: “I grant the provisional relief of urgency intended in order to determine that the defendant Marcos Veras does not write on his social networks [Instagram e Twitter] no reference to the author Marcius Vinicius de Assis Melhem until the final judgment of the present action”.

“I also determine the removal of all messages published on the aforementioned social networks of the defendant that have already been made in reference to the plaintiff, counting from the time of the fact”, concluded.

On that occasion, Veras deleted the content of his page. Now, in the report by judge Claudia Telles, of the 5th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro, the opinion states that the famous person felt censored.

“As for the obligation not to make an imposition – not to write any allusion to the appellee on their social networks – it alleges, in summary, that it offends freedom of expression, censors its word in advance and impedes the right of defense, which may result in impossibility to defend himself against any texts, news and/or accusations of third parties and/or the appellee himself“, states the documents of the action.

“[Veras] it denies that it has issued offenses or unfounded accusations and alleges that it acted in accordance with the law and under the mantle of the constitutional principle of freedom of expression, narrating, in short, that, upon learning of the information disclosed in a national magazine, it publicly communicated its support for the alleged victim of acts of harassment, with whom he has a close friendship”, scores.

“I vote to partially grant the appeal solely to, limiting the decision to the initial request, determine that the defendant refrain from posting messages that are offensive to the name, image and honor of the plaintiff, especially those that attribute criminal and criminal facts such as harassment. , maintained, for the rest, the decision”, concludes.