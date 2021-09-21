After Messi’s ugly face, ace has a private meeting with the coach at PSG

Credit: Instagram / Reproduction

After being substituted in Paris Saint-Germain’s last game against Lyon, Lionel Messi had a private conversation with coach Mauricio Pochettino. The change generated controversy due to the attacker’s expression when leaving the field. The Argentine appeared to be unhappy, but, according to information from the newspaper L’Equipe, a meeting was held after the confrontation to settle the relationship.

The French press guarantees that everything was resolved between the two and that the exchange was justified by physical reasons. Messi was touched on the knee minutes before the change and was discounted in the duel. Therefore, Pochettino opted to take the player out of the field and avoid an aggravation of injury.

“Everyone knows we have great players, we decide which 11 will enter, then we analyze the substitutions thinking about the best of the team, the best for each player. Coaches think like that and those are the decisions we make. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, it can be attractive or not, but these are decisions that we have to take”, said the coach after the confrontation to justify the change.

Last Monday, when PSG re-introduced, the shirt 30 did not work. However, they should be on the field this Wednesday when Paris face Metz. The team is leader of the French Championship with 100% success in the six games played so far.

