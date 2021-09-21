After suspending the vaccination of adolescents, Queiroga says that an adverse event is no reason not to vaccinate

by Lisaandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – After deciding to suspend the vaccination of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old against Covid-19, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga defended vaccination in New York even in the event of some adverse events.

Last week, after a request from President Jair Bolsonaro, Queiroga said that vaccination in this age group should be suspended.

In a confused interview, in which he mixed the episode of the death of a teenager in São Paulo with alleged suspicions about vaccines for this age group, Queiroga said that the States rushed too far with vaccination and it should not be kept for teenagers.

This Monday, in an interview with journalists in New York, where he is accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), Queiroga said that the existence of adverse events is no reason not to vaccinate.

“Brazil has already vaccinated more than 3.5 million adolescents. We had an adverse effect and it is up to me to evaluate these adverse effects of the vaccine. They exist and are not reasons to suspend the vaccination campaign or to relativize its benefits, but the health authority has to evaluate these cases so that it makes the proper notifications”, he said.

The government of the State of São Paulo informed, over the weekend, that the cause of death of the teenager was not related to the vaccine. According to the note, the cause of death was an autoimmune disease called Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura and there is no report that it is related to vaccination.

Asked about this, Queiroga said that the Ministry of Health will make its own assessment before expressing itself on the case, but he repeated that the episode does not invalidate the vaccination.

“But I’m already advancing here: even if it was an adverse effect linked to the vaccine, it does not invalidate the vaccination. What the government has defended is that teenagers should go later. We need to advance in those above 18 years old. So it’s a matter of priority and logistics,” he said, repeating that the states started vaccinating teenagers before and now complain that they lack doses.

So far, despite the ministry’s new guidance, most states have decided to keep vaccinating teenagers. The National Council of Health Secretaries asks for a reversal of the position of the folder and state governments are considering going to court to ensure the delivery of doses.

DONATIONS

Asked about the possibility of Bolsonaro announcing the donation of vaccines in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, on Tuesday, Queiroga said that Brazil defends the expansion of access to vaccines, but that this will be announced when it is agreed.

Brazil still does not produce 100% vaccines locally and depends on international purchases or the import of active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) for local filling of immunizing agents.

The technology transfer agreement between AstraZeneca/Oxford is in effect and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation is already producing the first batches for analysis, but, at best, the vaccine made 100% in Brazil will be distributed by the end of this year.

Queiroga also said that he had meetings with investors in New York, in which he discussed the possibilities of opening in Brazil and Brazilians returning to circulating in the world and the status of the vaccination campaign in Brazil.

