After two postponements, Anatel sets voting on the final version of the 5G notice for this Friday | Technology

The vote on the final version of the 5G notice has already been postponed twice by Anatel: from September 10th to September 13th, at the request of the rapporteur, board member Emmanoel Campelo; and from the 13th to the next Friday (24th), due to the request for a view (more time for analysis) by the counselor Moisés Moreira.

The approval by the agency’s board of directors is the last step before the publication of the auction notice, which will be the largest to be carried out by Anatel.

The new voting date was requested by Moreira, after President Jair Bolsonaro issued two decrees to try to unlock the auction.

One of the decrees allows “other public or private bodies or entities”, in addition to Telebras, may be responsible for the infrastructure of the so-called private network, used exclusively by federal agencies, and which will be implemented as one of the operators’ counterparts for the right to exploit the frequencies of the 5G network.

Until then, only the state-owned Telebras could be responsible for the private network, but the government has plans to privatize the company – which would leave the structure in the hands of a private company. The forecast is that the private network will cost R$ 1 billion to be installed.

The other decree brings the guidelines for the Integrated and Sustainable Amazon Program (Pais), called the Connected North by the government. The costs for implementing the program are also part of the investment obligations that will be assumed by the auction winners.

The program will take internet via fiber optic cables, via river, to the Amazon region. The forecast is that the work will cost R$ 1.5 billion.

Moreira understood that, without the decrees, Anatel could be held responsible for any problems in the two projects.

In the 5G auction, four fifth-generation mobile internet frequency bands will be offered: 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz. These bands function as “avenues” in the air for data transmission.

The concession period, that is, the right to exploit the bands, will be up to 20 years. The auction will be held in lots, divided between national and regional.

The bands have investment commitments in return. These are obligations that the operators that win the auction will have to comply with, such as the construction of a private network for the government and the installation of fiber optic cables in the Amazon.

Telephone operators will dispute the right to explore the frequency bands. Afterwards, the winners will have to buy the necessary equipment to offer the technology to their customers, in addition to making the investments provided for in the notice in return.

O 5G auction has been in the works for nearly three years. On February 25, 2021, Anatel’s Board of Directors approved the initial version of the notice. Then, it sent the document for evaluation by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

The technical area of ​​the Court pointed out a series of irregularities in the notice, but this was not the understanding of the majority of the court’s ministers, with the exception of minister Aroldo Cedraz.

As a result, TCU made only a few recommendations and determinations to change the notice to Anatel. After two postponements, the agency rescheduled the meeting for the final analysis of the notice.