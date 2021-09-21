Agatha Moreira delivers trick to record hot scenes in Secret Truths · TV News

On air as Giovanna in the rerun of Verdades Secretas, Agatha Moreira delivered the trick she used to record the hot scenes of Walcyr Carrasco’s eleven o’clock soap opera. The actress said she focuses on the details the sequence requires, such as lighting and camera placement.

“They always ask, ‘But how did you shoot that scene?’ [de sexo]. It’s a very well-rehearsed choreography. We have to think about so many things… Light, camera positioning, how we are going to protect ourselves,” said the artist in an interview with O Globo newspaper this Tuesday (21).

Rodrigo Simas’ girlfriend also told how the preparation was and how the recordings of the serial of the serial, Verdades Secretas 2. She and part of the cast have taken a striptease class. “This teacher shows many things that we can’t even imagine. Sometimes, just a hip position or a tiptoe changes all the sensual power of the scene”, he observed.

The actress even gave a small spoiler on the set design of the sequence, now under the direction of Amora Mautner. “There are a lot of details, and we are using a lot of reflections in the scenery, mirrors, glass…. Backstage, we even joked calling them ‘secret reflections’. Every now and then, someone’s reflection leaks out and we have to do it again.” .

Originally aired in 2015, Verdades Secretas returned to the air on Globo in a kind of “warm up” for its sequel, which will show the character of Camila Queiroz seven years after the end of the first version shown on open TV. Secret Truths 2 is scheduled for release on Globoplay by the end of this year.

The rerun of the saga written by Walcyr Carrasco is also an attempt to stop the audience from escaping to the new season of A Fazenda, reality by Record. Find out where to watch Secret Truths, in addition to discovering the other endings of the soap opera. O TV news it also publishes the summary of the eleventh sheet.