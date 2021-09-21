Alan Wake Remastered is rated for Switch in Brazil • Switch Brazil

Originally advertised for PlayStation, Xbox and Windows platforms only, Alan Wake Remastered may also be planned for the Nintendo Switch.

The information comes through an indicative classification listed by the Ministry of Justice in Brazil for the game developed by Remedy entertainment and published by Epic Games Publishing (in the country, the publication would be in charge of 1080 Partners).

Check out the Tweet rating below:

ALAN WAKE REMASTERED has been rated for Nintendo Switch by the Ministry of Justice in Brazil The game was not originally announced for the platform pic.twitter.com/Ruexw4PDeX — Necro Felipe 💉• #SwitchBrasil (@necrolip) September 20, 2021

Learn more about the game via Epic Games:

About the game

In this award-winning cinematic action thriller, troubled writer Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. After his mysterious disappearance from the city of Bright Falls, in the Pacific Northwest, he discovers the pages of a horror story he supposedly wrote, but which he doesn’t remember. Wake finds himself forced to question his own sanity as, with each page, the story becomes reality before his eyes: a hostile presence in the form of supernatural darkness is overpowering everyone she meets, turning them against him. He has no choice but to confront the forces of darkness armed only with his flashlight, a gun, and what remains of his torn mind. His nightmare-filled journey in search of answers to the mind-boggling mystery he faces will take him into the terrifying depths of the night. Alan Wake Remastered delivers the full experience, with the main game and its two story expansions — The Signal and The Writer — now in stunning 4K graphics. The tense, episodic story is filled with surprising twists, heart-stopping thrillers and combat sequences in which it takes more than bullets to defeat the darkness. The game’s cutscenes, its cast of eccentric characters and the majestic landscapes of the Pacific Northwest have all been enhanced to provide an experience based equally on its visual impact and its haunting atmosphere.

The companies have not yet commented on this rating or version of the game for the Nintendo console.