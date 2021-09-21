Alcoa should open more than 2,250 job openings in Maranhão – Jornal Pequeno

Source: With information from the Advisory

SAINT LUIS – Alcoa Corporation announced, on Monday, 20th, that it plans to restart its production capacity of 268,000 metric tons of aluminum per year at Alumar, which has been suspended since 2015. The resumption will involve the hiring of more than 750 direct employees, in addition to generating 1,500 indirect jobs in the region.

The investment will be around R$ 400 million. The process to resume idle capacity will begin immediately. Delivery of the first aluminum ingot is expected in the second quarter of 2022, and full production capacity in the fourth quarter.

Job opportunities, including operational and administrative roles, will be posted on Alcoa’s website and on the company’s LinkedIn page. The company informed that it values ​​local labor and, therefore, more than 90% of its employees are from Maranhão.

According to the director of Alumar, Helder Teixeira, the company is advancing in the aluminum production chain, replacing imports, which cost Brazil. “With this, we bring investments and generate jobs. This is the result of a commitment to the country and the state of Maranhão, in a coordinated effort with the participation of the company, governments and society,” he said.