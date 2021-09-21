Alonso “wouldn’t be happy” if he had to fight Verstappen at Red Bull

Verstappen has evolved and matured in recent years in F1, says Alonso (Photo: Reproduction)

If there’s someone Fernando Alonso wouldn’t want as a teammate, it’s Max Verstappen. At least at the moment, with the Dutchman being the main protagonist within Red Bull. The two-time world champion, who in 2007 had an explosive rivalry with Lewis Hamilton at McLaren, understands that it would be extremely difficult to beat Verstappen across the board in favor of the 23-year-old.

“Right now, he’s the only one I wouldn’t be happy to compete with. I have a lot of respect for Max. At the moment, in the Red Bull environment, with his team and with his experience inside, I don’t think that many drivers can enter Red Bull and beat Max”, declared the Alpine driver in an interview to the Dutch website RacingNews365.

Fernando Alonso understands that Max Verstappen is the big favorite for the title in 2021 (Photo: Alpine)

“If you take Max out of Red Bull, maybe you could have a better chance,” considered Fernando.

At Red Bull, Verstappen had Daniel Ricciardo as his first teammate, with whom he shared the pits from the fifth race of the 2016 season, in Spain, until the end of 2018. With the Australian’s move to Renault, Max had Pierre Gasly as new partner within Red Bull, but the Frenchman was demoted back to Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) after the summer break. Alex Albon was promoted to the Frenchman’s place and stayed until the end of 2020, being replaced by Sergio Pérez, who had his contract renewed until 2022.

Of all the teammates that Verstappen had, the only one who managed to measure up against the Dutchman was Ricciardo, who finished ahead of Max in the 2017 season. In 2018, however, Max was better and finished fourth in the championship, two positions ahead of Daniel, now a McLaren driver and winner of the last Italian GP.

In Alonso’s view, Verstappen is at the top of his game and is therefore the big favorite for the F1 title not just this season, but for years to come. This is also thanks to the maturity experienced by the Dutchman since he debuted in F1 in 2015.

“I think he’s at his peak right now. I consider him the best in the paddock right now”, said the two-time champion.

“His improvement was very noticeable in the first years. He’s already started at a high level, but sometimes he’s had a few accidents here and there, maybe with a lot of aggressive maneuvers. But I think that now he has reached a very high maturity level and, with his natural speed, it is very difficult for anyone to beat him”, stressed Alonso.

“I think he is the favorite for this year and probably for the years to come”, concluded Fernando, placed tenth in the Drivers’ World Championship with 14 stages already played in 2021.