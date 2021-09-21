Amazon deforestation in August is biggest for month in ten years, says Imazon | Environment

The Amazon deforested area in August 2021 is the largest for the month in ten years. According to data from the Deforestation Alert System (SAD) Institute for Man and the Environment of the Amazon (Imazon), which monitors the region by satellite, 1,606 km² of forest were deforested in August, equivalent to five times the size of Belo Horizonte and is 7% higher than that recorded in August 2020.

Deforestation in the Amazon in the 2020/2021 season is the biggest in the last ten years, says Imazon

Also according to Imazon, if the data obtained between January and August this year are added, 7,715 km² of forest have already been destroyed. This index was also the worst of the decade and is up to 48% higher than the same period last year (see below).

Deforestation in the Amazon, from January to August (in km²) Accumulated as the worst in 10 years Source: Imazon

Pará and Amazonas continue as the states that deforest the most, responsible for 66% of the area destroyed in August. Acre appears in third place for the first time.

Since May, Pará has been at the top of the ranking of the states that most deforested in the Amazon, and had 638 km² destroyed in August alone. This area represents 40% of all devastation in the Legal Amazon and is larger than São Luís.

“If we want to prevent the year from ending with the largest deforested area of ​​the decade, we urgently need to adopt more effective actions, such as increasing the embargo on lands already illegally deforested and intensifying inspection operations, with due punishment for deforesters”, warns Antônio Fonseca, Imazon researcher.

The Deforestation Alert System (SAD), developed by Imazon, is a tool that uses satellite images (including radar) to monitor the forest.

Amazon has several points of burning and scars left by fires