AMD RDNA 3 GPUs should be 60% faster than current RDNA 2 [RUMOR]

Difference between RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 may be “as big as Ampere over Turing”

Unofficial information from future GPUs from both AMD and NVIDIA, go full steam ahead. The rumor comes from the channel Moore’s Law is Dead and concerns the future AMD RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 graphics architectures, mainly the jump in performance compared to the current RDNA 2 for the third generation by at least 60%.

Previous rumors pointed to a performance jump up to 2.5 times between RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 and now Tom from the MLID channel says that AMD has always “targeted” a jump above 50% about Radeon RX 6900 XT with the next high-end, probably RX 7900.

It is expected, too, “great efficiency and increased performance in Ray Tracing“, but with the cost of power consumption “much higher than before.” Tom emphasizes that even if AMD manages to achieve a 60% jump between generations, there is a difference between real and simulation performance.

“Just because the top-of-the-line model performs in a specific way in a simulation doesn’t mean that it (will perform) in practice once it’s made of silicon and assembled,” emphasizes Tom. He also mentions the SKU design top of the line RDNA 3 has changed a few times in recent years.



– Continues after advertising –

The future Radeon RX 7000 should already cost significantly more than the current generation, making it even more expensive with the RDNA 4 GPUs. Price increase between generations is something normal, it always happened, but not in the way we have seen in recent years, especially the last one generation of AMD and NVIDIA GPUs.

Tom says the performance leap between RDNA 3 to RDNA 4 GPUs should be, “at least as big as Ampere over Turing” and that a 50% increase would be a “conservative estimate”. The possible launch window of the fourth generation RDNA should happen between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

Moore’s Law is Dead channel information shows that the performance increase must be, in a way, proportional to the price increase. Tom’s estimates say that the supposed RX 7700 XT would be enough to support 4k 120 FPS and would have RTX 3090 performance, then decreasing to the RX 8500 XT, but costing much less.



– Continues after advertising –

Thinking about entry-level video cards dealing with high resolutions and frame rates is something we haven’t even imagined yet, at least not in AAA games. All of this must be regarded with skepticism until official information reaches us. For now, the only certainty we have is that the RDNA 3 GPUs arrive next year.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech