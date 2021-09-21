American Border Guard Uses Horse Bridle To Chase Haitian Immigrants

WASHINGTON — Images by AFP photographer Paul Ratje and videos posted on social media this Monday show US Border Patrol agents on horseback swinging the reins to stop Haitian immigrants from crossing the Rio Grande on the border with the Mexico. Ratje said many Haitians tried to cross the river several times to get food for their families and were stopped by mounted guards.

‘Many started running to try to escape the guards and one of the photographed police officers grabbed one by the shirt and turned him around as the horse trotted in circles,’ Ratje reported of one of the photos.

Many people commented on social media that the images reminded them of the days when mounted police officers or jailers whipped African Americans.

The US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, said allegations of ill-treatment of immigrants will be investigated. He told the press that agents on horseback were trying to control the flow of thousands of immigrants crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico to the city of Del Rio, Texas.

“We will investigate the facts to verify the situation and thus understand it,” Mayorkas told reporters. “If there’s anything different, we’ll respond appropriately.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed seeing the footage.

“I don’t have the full context. I cannot imagine in what context this would be appropriate. It’s horrible to watch,” he admitted.





Immigrants seeking asylum in the US walk the Rio Grande near the International Bridge between Mexico and the US as they wait to be processed in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. According to authorities, some immigrants cross across Mexico to buy food and supplies Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS – 16/09/2021 A group of immigrants rest near the International Bridge between Mexico and the USA as they wait to be processed in Del Rio, Texas, USA Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS – 16/09/2021 More than 8,000 illegal immigrants, mostly Haitians, are being held by US authorities in a makeshift camp in south Texas, after en masse crossing the border from Mexico. Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS – 16/09/2021 Immigrants have been entering the United States since Tuesday (14) through the Del Rio region, overwhelming US immigration authorities. Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS Thousands of immigrants are sleeping outdoors and lacking basic services in Del Rio Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS Haitian child with a group of immigrants who are waiting to deliver documents to representatives of social organizations to regularize their immigration status in Benito Juarez square, in Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico Photo: EDGARD GARRIDO / REUTERS – 14/09/2021 New humanitarian emergency: southern border has seen record number of illegal immigrants arrivals since Joe Biden took office as US president in January Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS The US Border Patrol has sent reinforcements to Del Rio, fearing that more migrants may cross the border in the coming days. Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS According to The Washington Post, many of the immigrants arriving in the US have now left Haiti after the 2010 earthquake heading, especially, to Brazil and Chile. Crisis generated by the pandemic would have taken the group, now, to the North of the Americas Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS – 15/09/2021 Immigrants seeking asylum walk under the International Bridge between Mexico and the USA Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS Group carries food and supplies while waiting for processing in Ciudad Acunã, Mexico Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS buy food from a street vendor near the International Bridge between Mexico and the US in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Photo: GO NAKAMURA / REUTERS Asylum-seeking migrant families from Honduras and Guatemala walk down a dirt road after illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the US from Mexico, in Penitas, Texas Photo: Adrees Latif / REUTERS – 10/01/2019

Controversy has erupted as the US border surveillance service tries to control a massive influx of immigrants, mostly Haitians, who are trying to enter the country undocumented.

About 14,000 people have arrived in Del Rio in the last two weeks, and last week around 10,000 of them were placed under a bridge for lack of shelter. Since Sunday, the Biden government has started to deport part of the migrants detained by plane to Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.

On a trip to Del Rio, Secretary Mayorkas claimed that Haitian immigrants were receiving false information about how to settle in the United States. He said the government will increase repatriation flights for Haitians, and that US authorities consider it safe to return them to their country, where the political, economic and health crisis has worsened since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July and a earthquake occurred in August.

Haitians, according to Mayorkas, were wrongly informed that they may remain in the United States as refugees under so-called “temporary protection status” due to the political turmoil in Haiti and the earthquake, which left more than 2,000 dead.

“We are very concerned that Haitians embarking on this path of irregular migration are receiving false information that the border is open or that temporary protection status is available,” Mayorkas said. We reiterate that our borders are not open and that people must not take this dangerous journey. If you enter the United States illegally, you will be deported.

Temporary protection status has been available for years to Haitians who stayed in the United States after the great 2010 earthquake that left an estimated 200,000 dead. After President Moise’s assassination, status was extended to all Haitians who were in the United States on or before July 29th.

“No one who arrived last week will be eligible for status,” Mayorkas insisted, considering it reasonable to return these people to their country. — We made an assessment based on the conditions in the country. Haiti can receive people safely.