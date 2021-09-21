Americanas opens more than 500 job and internship openings; see how to apply

The giant Americanas SA, a result of the combination of Lojas Americanas and B2W Digital operations, is selecting university students and professionals for the Retail Supervisor and Internship in Store programs, two of the main gateways to store leadership in the company. In all, more than 500 opportunities are open to work in cities in almost every state in Brazil. Enrollment runs until September 30th.

In a statement, the company stated that it is looking for people who are willing to innovate and overcome challenges, as an owner of the business, as well as interested in integrating the physical and online worlds. Candidates will undergo curriculum screening, interviews with managers and the People & Management team, among other specific tests for each program.

To be part of the new company, candidates for the Internship in Store program must be attending graduation, with graduation expected from December 2021 to July 2022. For retail supervisor opportunities, it is necessary to have complete higher education with up to two years of training.

In addition to opportunities in Pernambuco, there are vacancies in all states in the Northeast. There are also in Acre, Amazonas, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Goiás, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, in addition to Federal District, according to each program.

Benefits

In addition to a salary compatible with the market, Americanas SA offers several benefits such as transportation vouchers, meal allowances, scholarships, discounts at gyms and on purchases at Americanas stores throughout Brazil, and on Americanas websites and apps, Submarino and Shoptime.

For more information on requirements, benefits, opportunities by state and program, applicants for a retail supervisor position can go to https://supervisordovarejolasa.gupy.io/. On the other hand, university students from all over Brazil interested in the in-store Internship Program can register on the website https://estagioemlojalasa.gupy.io/.