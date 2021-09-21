Americanas opens more than 500 jobs throughout Brazil; submissions run until September 30th

Americanas SA, resulting from the combination of Lojas Americanas and B2W Digital operations, is selecting university students and professionals for the Retail Supervisor and Internship in Store programs, two of the main gateways to store leadership in the company. There are more than 500 opportunities to work in cities in almost every state in Brazil. Enrollment runs until September 30th and can be made through the gupy website.

The company is looking for people who are willing to innovate and overcome challenges, who own the business, and are interested in integrating the physical and online worlds. Candidates will undergo curriculum screening, interviews with managers and the People & Management team, among other specific tests for each program.

Those interested in the in-store Internship program must be attending graduation, with graduation expected from December 2021 to July 2022. In the case of retail supervisor opportunities, it is necessary to have completed higher education with up to two years of training.

There are vacancies in cities in the states of Acre, Amazonas, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins, Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Sergipe, Alagoas, Rio Grande do Norte, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District, according to each program.