ANTT is studying to increase toll rates to offset losses from the pandemic

Losses of revenue for federal highway concessionaires that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic will have to be made up by readjustments in toll rates charged to users. The format is designed by National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), responsible for rebalancing the contracts of companies that manage federal roads.

The ANTT board still needs to approve the proposal, which was explained this Monday, 20th, in a participative meeting promoted by the organ in a last round of debate with the sector, bringing together concessionaires and users.

To mitigate the impact on drivers, ANTT will be able to implement the recovery of the balance in installments, that is, elaborate a way to dilute the tariff increases. “ANTT may, at its discretion, implement the recovery of the economic-financial balance in installments, in order to mitigate significant tariff fluctuations”, says an excerpt of the proposal.

The option of recomposing contracts by raising the toll has been discussed for months between the regulatory agency and the concessionaire companies. On Monday, ANTT presented the draft resolution after considering the contributions it received during the process. One of the last definitions in the proposal is that the extraordinary rebalancing calculation should only be applied for the period from March to December 2020, without considering the year 2021.

According to agency technicians, although the health effects of the pandemic have extended into this year, the crisis has not impacted traffic on the highways granted in 2021.

To calculate the effects of the pandemic on concessionaires – which will be analyzed on a case-by-case basis – the difference verified each month between the projected monthly traffic, when the health crisis was not on the radar, and the actual traffic in the period, will be considered.

ANTT will consider as fluctuation in traffic resulting from the pandemic the variation above and below the standard deviation with a significance level of 5%. The impacts for each concessionaire will be measured in the same period in which the companies have their contracts ordinarily reviewed by ANTT.

For concessionaires of the 1st Stage of the Federal Highway Concession Program, with a final term originally agreed in 2021, the recomposition will be through the determination of assets and duties, which also applies to the concession contracts that will be re-bid, with an addendum entered into until the publication of ANTT’s resolution.

The extraordinary rebalancing of contracts when an unforeseen event occurs is a legal right of concessionaires, reaffirmed in an opinion issued by the Federal Attorney General (AGU) last year. There are several ways for the Government to compensate the concessionaire in these situations, including the tariff adjustment, direct payment for damages, relief in investment requirements and the extension of the concession period, for example. In the case of federal highways, ANTT is going to carry out these restorations by increasing the toll.