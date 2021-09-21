Are you going to clean the house? Understand the pros and cons of cleaning for health – 09/21/2021

Dust off furniture, vacuum carpets, change bedclothes and put them out to wash, mop. Cleaning the house takes work! On the one hand, in the end, the environment is clean, organized and fragrant, isn’t it? But beware, doctors warn that there is a fine line between dedicating yourself to keep everything flawless and dedicating yourself to the point of causing health problems.

The body, in different systems, has a limit and gives clear signals that it is getting there. It is important to pay attention to them to avoid a “breakdown”. However, this is no excuse for not taking care of your home, because poor hygiene and mess are also bad. If you are at one of these extremes, then understand the importance of reaching a point of balance.

Not only the house benefits

Image: iStock

Did you know that cleaning has many benefits for the psychological and the emotions? The guarantee is Luiz Scocca, a psychiatrist from the HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo).

According to him, cleaning and tidying their own things and getting rid of what is no longer useful, triggers affective memories and helps in making decisions and accepting the new. It also improves concentration, reduces anxiety and stress, and awakens a sense of responsibility.

It is also a stimulus for listening to music, which activates different brain areas. “Excited, she makes things more relaxed, fights depression and stimulates the artistic and creative side [ótimos para se decorar a casa]. We became more humorous and efficient”, says the psychiatrist, adding that cleaning is synonymous with “saving time” and helps to wake up early, adjust the biological clock, make better use of the sunny day and complete pending matters.

For the physicist there are still many advantages. It not only eliminates pollutants, animal hair and microorganisms (mites, viruses, bacteria) that are harmful to the airways, eyes and skin, it also serves as exercise.

With care, posture and prior stretching, it is possible to burn up to a thousand calories in 1 hour and 30 minutes of cleansing and this without having to exhaust the body. Muscle-strengthening activities include sweeping, scrubbing, washing dishes and laundry, and ironing.

With exaggeration, damage

Image: Getty Images

Now, if at the gym, those who go overboard in training do badly, with those “addicts” to cleaning, it would be no different. Philip gargioni Barreto, a neurosurgeon specialist in spine surgery at EPM Unifesp (São Paulo School of Medicine, Federal University of São Paulo), informs that dragging large furniture, carrying excess weight and not using cleaning instruments correctly (squeegee, broom, vacuum cleaner) harms bones, muscles and joints.

Doing this with full intensity and no breaks is even worse. “People start to have pain, cramps, tendonitis, muscle fatigue and, over time, if not treated, they can aggravate and cause postural deviations, contractures, sprains, injuries, inflammation of the sciatic nerve and a herniated disc crisis” , lists Barreto.

Cleaning every day can also harm the lungs as much as smoking. Published in the scientific journal Society’s American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, a 2018 study from the University of Bergen in Norway that took more than two decades to complete found that respiratory functions are so compromised by cleaning products that it’s as if people, particularly women, smoked 20 cigarettes a day. day.

“Products not professionally manufactured, without labels, and homemade mixtures of bleach with disinfectant, or with detergent, vinegar and hydrogen peroxide also pose enormous risks of damage to the digestive and respiratory tracts. It can lose smell and even induce bronchitis and asthma” , warns Cícero Matsuyama, an otolaryngologist at Hospital Cema, in São Paulo.

Balanced health and cleaning

It is possible to take care of the house on a daily basis and without having to be ruined by it. First, review your routine habits. Did it come from the street? Keep what you need in the right places (earrings, wallet, clock, papers) and put your dirty clothes straight in the laundry basket, so you can avoid your things lying around in all the rooms.

When you wake up, make the bed and, before leaving, wash the dishes for breakfast or dinner and separate and dispose of the accumulated garbage.

Making a to-do list (including individual ones) helps you get organized and supportive. And so that cleaning is not concentrated on weekends, when we want to rest, try to set aside a day, between Monday and Friday, to clean or superficially fix the places that are more “critical”. For example, the toilet, or the refrigerator, your bedroom.

Image: Getty Images

If you’re the type who, if you let go, clean everything up every day and only notice the damage to your health the next day, or when you feel very sick, here are signs that you’re overdoing it: dizziness, loss of strength, concentration and balance, nausea, spasms, stress, rapid heart and breathing, slowing of motor coordination, blurred vision and excessive heat.

Regarding musculoskeletal complications, Barreto advises to avoid leaning forward positions when cleaning, preferring the upright posture, with shoulders back, and also when bending down, bending knees and hips. “Broom and squeegee handles need to be above the shoulders so they don’t overload them and bend the spine. The elbows should bend close to 90 degrees.”

The use of PPE (personal protection equipment), such as gloves, masks, glasses and boots, protect against trauma and chemical and contagious exposures. “In particular, to clean roof linings, gutters and rusty metals (where there is a risk of tetanus) and not to walk barefoot in outdoor areas, which favor injuries and diseases such as leptospirosis, which can kill”, concludes Moacir Jucá, an infectious disease physician at the Network D’Or, in Pernambuco.