Argentina announces opening of borders for Brazilians – 09/21/2021

Argentina announced, this Tuesday (21), the opening of borders for tourists from neighboring countries, including Brazil, as of October 1st, and for foreigners from other countries as of November.

In order not to be isolated after arrival, tourists will need to have the complete vaccination schedule for at least 14 days, a PCR test before the trip, an antigen test on arrival in Argentina and another PCR between 5 and 7 days later. Those who do not have the complete vaccination schedule, including those under 17 years of age, may board, but will need to quarantine after disembarking.

According to Health Minister Carla Vizzotti, the announced dates are estimated, and between October and November the land borders will be progressively opened by the Argentine health authority, as well as the number of people from abroad who can enter the country through ports, airports and land border crossings.

Also according to the Argentine government’s planning, as of September 21, Argentines and foreigners who come to the country for work will no longer need to be isolated. According to Vizzotti, when more than 50% of the Argentine population is fully vaccinated, immunized tourists will no longer have to undergo tests after arriving in the country. Today, 43.7% of Argentines have complete vaccination.

Among the announcements made by the minister is the end of the obligation to wear a mask during outdoor circulation, which was in force in the country since last year. But the use of protection is still mandatory indoors or outdoors in case of meetings.

In addition, the country will once again allow open-air social gatherings without a limit of people, a maximum occupancy of 100% in closed places for economic, cultural, industrial, social, religious and sports activities, with prevention measures, travel by retirees and graduations, discos with 50% capacity for people who have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days.

According to the minister of health, the new measures are possible due to the improvement in the epidemiological situation, with 16 consecutive weeks with a drop in cases, and 14 with a decrease in hospitalizations and deaths, without urban agglomerations at high risk by covid-19.

According to her, the country’s genomic surveillance indicates that there is no predominant circulation of the Delta variant in the country. Currently, the most frequent strain in Argentina is Manaus.