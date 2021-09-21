Armed Taliban have fun on paddleboats after vetoing women in environmental park

Taliban Fighters were recently photographed having fun on paddleboats in Afghanistan’s only national environmental park, hours after the female employees were prohibited from working, according to the doctrine adopted by the radical militia.

Armed with Kalashnikov rifles and grenade and rocket launchers, militiamen of the Islamic fundamentalist group that seized power in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US forces, had a “leisure” moment on swan-shaped paddleboats in Band-e-Amir lakes in central Bamiyan province, as reported by the “Sun”. The park, once an important tourist spot, has six deep blue lakes.

The images went viral after being posted on Twitter by British journalist and documentary filmmaker Jake Hanrahan, an expert in coverage of regions in armed conflict.

A similar scene was spotted weeks ago. Militiamen enjoyed bumper cars and carousels in an enclosed park during the Taliban’s march to Kabul.

It was exactly in Bamiyan that the Taliban exploded two gigantic 1,500-year-old Buddha statues, carved into a mountain in 2001, just before the US-led invasion in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington. The detonation provoked international revolt.

The order for the women working in the park to stay at home was given by the mayor of Kabul, Hamdullah Namony. Was one of the most recent blows against women’s achievements during the period of American occupation. Upon assuming power, the Taliban even announced that it would respect women’s advances, but in practice, the situation is returning to the period prior to 2001. Many women lost their jobs, had to adapt to the dress code required by the Taliban and are now prevented from leaving the house alone.