Arrascaeta’s contract with Flamengo would have a clause that would force the sale of the Uruguayan, says portal | Flamengo

ArrascaetaAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 09/21/2021 11:20 AM

Rio – Uruguay midfielder Arrascaeta is one of Flamengo’s highlights. With a contract until 2023, Rubro-Negro and the athlete have been debating a possible renewal for months. However, according to the portal “Goal.com”, the link between the player and the Rio club would have a clause that would facilitate the sale of the Uruguayan. According to the website, Rubro-Negro would be forced to sell it if it receives an offer of 40 million euros (250 million reais).

The only way to avoid the sale would be for Flamengo to acquire 25% of the economic rights of the player, which belong to Defensor, from Uruguay. According to the portal, this clause came into force in 2021. In addition, the portal states that the midfielder’s contract had two other clauses on the purchase of rights.