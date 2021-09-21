Arrascaeta’s contract with Flamengo would have a clause that would force the sale of the Uruguayan, says portal | Flamengo

ArrascaetaAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo
Published 09/21/2021
Rio – Uruguay midfielder Arrascaeta is one of Flamengo’s highlights. With a contract until 2023, Rubro-Negro and the athlete have been debating a possible renewal for months. However, according to the portal “Goal.com”, the link between the player and the Rio club would have a clause that would facilitate the sale of the Uruguayan. According to the website, Rubro-Negro would be forced to sell it if it receives an offer of 40 million euros (250 million reais).
The only way to avoid the sale would be for Flamengo to acquire 25% of the economic rights of the player, which belong to Defensor, from Uruguay. According to the portal, this clause came into force in 2021. In addition, the portal states that the midfielder’s contract had two other clauses on the purchase of rights.
Arrascaeta arrived at Flamengo in 2019 after being purchased from Cruzeiro. He became one of the main players in the squad, playing a key role in the main titles conquered by the Rio de Janeiro clubs between 2019 and 2021. The main ones were Libertadores in 2019 and the Brazilians in 2019 and 2020.