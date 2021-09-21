Artur talks about inspiration in R10 and praises Bragantino’s structure: “International project” | well friends!

Striker Artur was the guest of the show “Well, Friends!” this Monday, on SportTV. In a big phase at Bragantino, which occupies fifth place in the Brasileirão Serie A, the player told how his career path was before arriving at the São Paulo club, in addition to revealing his inspiration in national football.

– All players have to be inspired by someone. It was the great Ronaldinho Gaucho. You all know that where he opened he kicked, scored great goals, lots of dribbling. I’ve always looked at videos and always looked for a little bit of its quality. A guy who for me was one of the greatest in history.

Artur no Bem, Amigos! — Photo: Reproduction

In 2021, Artur has already played 43 games with the Bragantino shirt, scored 11 goals and gave ten assists. In addition, he is the third athlete to grant the most assists in the year among Serie A players.

Among the clubs in Serie A, Bragantino’s philosophy is the most recent due to the association of the energy company with the traditional São Paulo team from Bragança. The team striker revealed the team’s proposal in competitions and praised the team’s administration.

– We usually say that it is an international project, it has a European thought, that it is not with two, three or five games that will kick the bucket, it will be fired. Everyone paddles the same path, everyone has the same thinking.

Bragantino enters the field next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Maracanã, to face Fluminense, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.