Asa Butterfield: Sex Education Actor Revolts With Fans On Social Media

Actor Asa Butterfield, from the series sex education, used his Twitter account to complain about inconvenient fans on Saturday (18). At 24, Butterfield is in the limelight for the Netflix series, but he still doesn’t seem to know how to deal with fame.

The actor’s complaint was made publicly on the social network. He wanted to make it clear that he didn’t like being bothered by fans while he was enjoying the night and asked them to leave him alone.

(Source: Netflix/Reproduction)Source: Netflix

riot tweets

In his tweet, Asa said he was tired of people photographing and filming him without permission while he was somewhere. To complete the vent, he said that these situations ruin his mood and his night, and also asked the fans to back off and leave him alone.

I’m so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out. It actually kills my mood and my night, fuck off, leave me be please — Butterfield Wing (@asabfb) September 19, 2021

In another post, the actor continued the protest. Butterfield said he was tweeting from the taxi and complained that he had to knock several cell phones out of his face to get away.

The situation did not end there. The next day, a user replied to the actor saying that fame and recognition from fans were bones of the trade and that, if he didn’t like it, he should look for another career. Still disgusted, Butterfield replied ironically, “Wow! I had no idea, thanks for the clarification.”

Wow I had no idea, thank you for enlightening me ?????? — Butterfield Wing (@asabfb) September 19, 2021

Buttrfield Wing Career

The actor gained worldwide fame when he was still a child, with the films The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Nanny McPhee and the Magic Lessons, Hugo Cabret’s Invention, The Home of Peculiar Children and The Space Between Us.

Currently, Butterfield is one of the protagonists of the series sex education, from Netflix, alongside Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Gillian Anderson. The series is one of the biggest successes of the streaming platform and recently gained a 3rd season.