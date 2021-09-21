Assassin’s Creed Unity becomes next-gen game with ReShade Ray Tracing in 8K

See what Paris looked like in 1789 with the game’s modifications

Assassin’s Creed Unity was the first game in the series to be released exclusively for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 generation, and it was also the franchise title with the most technical problems at its launch, the game had the biggest map ever made and sinned with problems that included huge drops in framerate, constant crashes, graphical glitches, and many other problems that affected all versions of the game, so much so that there were several update patches to try to make the game at least acceptable and playable, as it was a AAA title of a of the biggest franchises of the moment.

This all happened on November 11, 2014, almost 7 years ago when the game was released, after that Assassin’s Creed Unity became playable and was praised by many people, mainly for the way it portrayed Paris in the year 1789.

Now the year is 2021 and what was supposed to be a revolutionary game graphically speaking has become a past generation launch title, with notorious signs of age, the channel Beyond The Hype posted a video of the game with modifications that include Reshade and Ray Tracing, giving a new look to the title and making it look like a new generation, all of this is clear, running at 8K resolution, check out the video posted by the channel below.

For those who don’t know, ReShade is a tool widely used in the world of modifications, which allows you to directly change the game’s color code, lighting and other graphic details, added to Ray Tracing the result could not be better, leaving a lot of game. of new generation with envy.



Of course, to achieve this result, you need a PC with respectful settings, the Beyond The Hype channel did not save and used to capture these beautiful images a Ryzen 9 3900x 4.5Ghz processor on all cores, 64GB of Corsair Vengeance memory , a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE graphics card, plus a Sabrent Rocket Q M.2 SSD, all connected to an Asrock x570 Taichi motherboard.

All game modifications used by YouTuber can be found in the description of your video posted on the platform.

Via: wccftech