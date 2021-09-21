At a meeting in the US, Boris Johnson recommends Oxford vaccine and Bolsonaro says he didn’t take it | World

President Jair Bolsonaro met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday afternoon (20) in New York, where they went to world leaders to participate in the UN General Assembly.

In images distributed by Reuters, it is possible to see Johnson recommending the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which is also produced in Brazil in partnership with Fiocruz.

“It’s a great vaccine. Thanks guys. Get AstraZeneca vaccines!” he says alongside Bolsonaro, who is the only leader among the world’s largest economies that reportedly has not yet taken immunization against Covid-19.

At another time, Johnson continued talking about how good the British development vaccine is. “I’ve had it twice already,” he said, looking at Bolsonaro and pointing with his finger as if to question whether he had taken it too, to which the Brazilian replies that “not yet”.

See how the conversation went in the VIDEO above.

Bolsonaro comments that he has high immunity against Covid because he had already had the virus.

Understand: vaccine gives stronger and longer lasting immunity even to those who have already had Covid

The fact of not having been vaccinated against Covid makes Bolsonaro an exception among world leaders and has been a theme during the trip to New York since in c.American age people must present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to attend indoor places such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms.

1 of 1 Bolsonaro and Johnson met in New York — Photo: Reproduction/Flickr/Palácio do Planalto Bolsonaro and Johnson met in New York — Photo: Reproduction/Flickr/Palácio do Planalto

Bolsonaro was photographed eating pizza on the street on Sunday night with other members of his entourage, such as Caixa president Pedro Guimarães; the Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos; and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga; between others.

When eating on the street, the presentation of proof is not required.

The Brazilian president has said more than once that he didn’t take any immunizations — and, because of that, he may find it difficult to visit places in New York.

Breakfast at the hotel and entrance through the back

This Monday morning, Bolsonaro had breakfast at the hotel, in an area reserved for the Brazilian entourage. There was a sign stating that it is mandatory to present proof of vaccination at the restaurant.