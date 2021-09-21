Atlético-MG ends preparation for semifinal against Palmeiras, by Libertadores; Arana is doubt | athletic-mg

Less than two days after beating Sport, in Mineirão, for the Brazilian, Atlético-MG ended another preparation, this time aiming at the semifinal with Palmeiras, this Tuesday, at 21:30 (GMT), at Allianz Parque.

The duel against São Paulo opens the dispute for a place in the Libertadores final. Owner of the best campaign of the group stage, Galo decides the clash at home, next Tuesday, September 28, at the same time, at Mineirão.

1 of 3 Guilherme Arana will compete for second Brasileirão for Galo — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Guilherme Arana will compete for second Brasileirão for Galo — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

For the first leg, coach Cuca has a guaranteed absence: forward Savarino, with a right thigh injury suffered during Venezuela’s qualifiers. On the other hand, full-back Guilherme Arana, who left the game against Leão with pain in his right knee, trained separately and is doubtful, but he should start playing.

On the other hand, the coach gains two reinforcements in relation to the last commitment. Mariano and Jair, who served suspension in Brasileirão, return to the team in the vacancies of Guga and Tchê Tchê, respectively.

2 of 3 Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

The main doubt is in attack, where Diego Costa and Vargas fight for the title alongside Hulk. The Hispanic-Brazilian started playing against Pernambuco and scored his second goal with the Alvinegra shirt. Thus, Atlético must go to the field with:

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dodô); Allan, Jair and Zaracho and Nacho; Hulk and Diego Costa (Vargas).

The Athletic delegation leaves at 7:20 pm for São Paulo, where it will remain focused until the match against Palmeiras.