Attacking midfielder is unhappy with Ancelotti and wants to leave Real Madrid

The Spanish club’s commander has given a lot of morale to young people, especially Brazilians, but others are “hidden” in the reserve

Real Madrid has a squad that has won everything in recent years and, despite the departure of some pieces, most players were kept. Last season, Zidane did not do a good job and was fired after criticism and pressure from the crowd. Carlo Ancelotti, who was doing a good job at Everton-ING, was chosen to replace him.

The commander is very fond of using Brazilians and soon gave morale to Vinicius Junior and rodrygo. Benzema continued in an excellent phase and some adjustments were made in midfield. On the other hand, the one who lost morale with the commander was Marcos Asensio, which lost space and is currently only a reserve.

The newspaper “sport” informed more details about the situation of the attacking midfielder and revealed the player’s displeasure with this scenario. An exit in the European winter window is not ruled out and it is likely that Madrid will accept an offer if the values ​​at all please the club.

“Asensio did not start in any of the six games played by Real Madrid when last season was set for Zidane. Add 68 minutes in five substitutions and did not play a minute at Valencia. Staying in Mestalla’s bank has exploded this threat and asked for its exit in the winter market”, reported an excerpt of the article.

THEncelotti must not change his posture internally and it will only give players chances if they deserve it and not because of the pressure. Thus, the tendency is for Asensio’s representatives to seek proposals and the Premier League appears as a great alternative.