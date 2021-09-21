Average gasoline price increases for the seventh consecutive week, says ANP | Economy



Acre, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul recorded the maximum price of regular gasoline above R$ 7 – Daniel Castelo Branco / Agência O Dia

Published 09/20/2021 15:07

Rio – The average price of regular gasoline increased for the seventh consecutive week, as shown by a survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Between the 12th and 18th of this month, the average value of the liter was R$ 6.076 in the country. This represents an increase of 0.28%, since, in the previous week (between the 5th and 11th), the liter was at R$ 6.059.

The ANP carried out the survey at 4,390 service stations and found that the minimum price for regular gasoline was R$ 5,190, whereas the maximum price reached R$ 7,199, also in the week of September 12th to 18th. The states of Acre, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul recorded the maximum price of fuel above R$7, being R$7.130, R$7.199 and R$7.185, respectively.

According to the regulatory agency, the average value of a liter of diesel rose from R$ 4.695 to R$ 4.709 last week, which means an increase of 1.07%. Also according to the ANP, the price of a liter of ethanol increased from R$ 4.653 to R$ 4.704 in the same period, that is, it increased by 1.09%.

Why did prices go up so much?

Tiago Sayão, economist and professor at Ibmec RJ, explained that Petrobras’ pricing policy follows the readjustments in the price of a barrel on the international scene and the devaluation of the real measured by the exchange rate. “As both variables are showing constant adjustments, fuel prices follow this trend,” he explained.

With the rise in fuel prices, Brazilians are impacted in two contexts, as informed by the professor at Ibmec: “In the supply of their own car and in the cumulative effect on final goods/services, as their prices tend to follow the readjustments of fuel prices”.

Economist at Ativa Investimentos, Guilherme Sousa joined in, stating that the consumer has the direct impact, which is the strong advance in prices observed at the pump at service stations, and also suffers the indirect impact: “Because a large part of the distribution and delivery of products in Usually it is done via land transport, which in turn makes shipping more expensive and the price ends up being passed on to the shelves,” he pointed out.

How to save

To reduce expenses, the economist at Ibmec RJ indicates that it is necessary to think of alternatives to using the car as a bicycle and/or public transport. “If this is not possible, take care of vehicle maintenance and possibly evaluate the possibility of converting to CNG, if the number of kilometers driven is extensive. Gas stations follow the same pricing policy, varying from location to location and, if there is one significant price difference, assess the quality of the fuel offered,” stated Sayão.

“With the wide variety of service stations available, many brands offer loyalty plans, with apps that bring discounts on the liter of fuel and even miles that can be converted into points for refueling. It is also worth consulting the price of the service stations closest to you, since the price can vary abruptly depending on the current margin that the station works”, recommended Sousa.