Away against Galo, Jorge reveals that the plan is to be 100% for the game against Corinthians

This Monday, Jorge, from the palm trees, granted an exclusive interview to the program Sports Gazette, gives Gazette TV, while leaving the Football Academy. The left-back confirmed that he is out of the match against Atlético-MG, which takes place this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the semifinal of the Libertadores.



Jorge revealed that the idea is to be available to Abel Ferreira for the derby against Corinthians, for the Brazilian Championship, which will be held on Saturday, at 7 pm, at the Neo Química Arena.

“I’m in the final stretch of training with the group. What I most expected is already happening, training with the ball with the group. Now, it will depend on the technical committee to evaluate it on a daily basis. as tomorrow is also at the top, we preferred that I train all week to, perhaps, be prepared for the game against Corinthians,” said Jorge.

“The important thing is to focus on this week’s training, they will be very important for me. I need to regain confidence in my daily life, what matters most is to win tomorrow’s game,” he added.

Jorge also commented on the preparation of the Palmeiras squad for the decisive duel against Galo. The full-back highlighted the importance of achieving a positive result in the first match, as the decision will be at the home of the miners.

“The group is very united. We have been talking a lot on a daily basis, we have to be happy, regardless of the situation in our work. The expectations are great for tomorrow’s game, everyone wants to see Palmeiras winning”, said Jorge.

“We’re going to go in to win and get a good result at home, because we know how difficult it is to win there, especially in the momentum they are in,” he concluded.

