Away from Athletico, Jadson is wanted by Serie B teams; registration ends on the 30th | soccer

Away from Athletico, the midfielder jadson assesses the future and may terminate with the club in the coming days. The player was wanted by Serie B clubs. The 37-year-old midfielder is out of Hurricane’s plans and has been training separately since last week – he has a contract until the end of this year.

According to the NE45 website, Nautical carried out a consultation to assess a possible hiring of the midfielder.

Londrina, which fights against relegation to Serie C, was one of those interested. Series B is limited to registrations until September 30th, 10 days from now. Jadson’s staff, therefore, would need to be quick. The deadline for Series A, even shorter, ends on Friday, the 24th.

I had a meeting with Jadson. There are invitations from teams that are fighting to rise. We’re looking for him, Athletico himself, but he has other invitations. — Sérgio Malucelli, manager of Londrina, in an interview with Paiquerê radio

António Oliveira, former trainer of Hurricane, denies raids with Jadson

Malucelli did not reveal teams, but the list of teams fighting for access to the elite of Brazilian football is long. Coritiba (48 points), Goiás (45), Botafogo (44) and CRB (41) form the G-4 with 24 rounds played.

Below, in the top-10, are Guarani (38), Avaí (37), Sampaio Corrêa (35), Náutico (35), Vasco (34) and Operário-PR (34). There are 14 games to go in the competition.

Jadson’s departure from Athletic was due to a technical issue. The decision came from Atlhetico’s technical department, headed by Paulo Autuori and William Thomas, and had the approval of the board. The midfielder is training at alternative times at CT do Caju.

Jadson came to be a starter at times in the last year, but ended up losing ground. The player’s return was intended to help more on the field, while the board would like him to be a reference for young people outside the four lines, as happened to the Argentine Lucho González at the end of his career.

In an exclusive interview with the ge, the former coach of Athletico, António Oliveira, spoke about the situation of Jadson. The Portuguese said that he had no problem with the player and that he always made clear the role of the midfielder within the group.

– I have always been very honest with him about the importance that a player can have within a workgroup. The importance is not only measured on the field, but for what it can also add to its history, leadership – said the coach, who handed over the position a week ago.

Revealed by Hurricane, Jadson arrived for his second spell at the club in October last year to bring more experience to the squad. There were 30 games and three goals in the last 11 months. The last match happened in a 2-1 defeat against Cascavel, in the elimination of Athletico in the semifinal of the Paraná Championship, on September 8th.