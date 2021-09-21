Bahia registers 130 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 130 cases of Covid-19 were registered (growth rate of +0.01%) and 165 recovered (+0.01%). The epidemiological bulletin this Monday (20) also records 16 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,229,200 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,200,087 are already considered recovered, 2,342 are active and 26,771 have confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,526,952 discarded cases and 233,425 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Monday. In Bahia, 51,975 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 9,586,502 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 75.29% of the population aged 12 years or more, estimated at 12,732,254. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.