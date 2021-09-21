Banks anticipate withdrawal-anniversary of FGTS; check if it pays off

Since 2019, when the federal government released the withdrawal-anniversary of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employment Compensation), workers with a formal contract have been able to activate the option that allows them to receive part of the balance available in the fund, according to the anniversary month .

With this, banks launched credit lines in advance of the fund, offering the amount before the official release. But it’s worth? Understand:

What is the FGTS birthday loot?

The birthday withdrawal is a modality in which the worker can withdraw the amount he or she has in the FGTS in part, once a year, in the month of his/her birthday.

It is different from the traditional option, in which the balance is made available in case of unfair dismissal or retirement, for example.

The payment of the birthday withdrawal is calculated based on the balance that the worker has in his FGTS. Depending on the balance, the employee can withdraw a percentage of the total plus a fixed additional installment.

For example, if you have BRL 1,500 in your FGTS account, you will have 30% of this amount (BRL 450) available in the anniversary month, plus a portion of BRL 150. Therefore, you can withdraw up to BRL 600.

By choosing to withdraw the money in annual installments, the worker loses the right to withdraw the entirety of his account if he is dismissed without just cause. However, he continues to receive the 40% termination fine paid by his employer.

Is it worth anticipating the withdrawal?

Although it’s attractive, the anticipation of the anniversary withdrawal is part of the personal loan modality, according to the finance professor at Insper, Ricardo Humberto Rocha. In this case, depending on the bank, interest rates reach 2% per month, in addition to the IOF, as it is a commercial operation.

The specialist warns that attention is needed before contracting the product, especially when there is no urgency to use the money. “You should not redeem the FGTS to acquire something that is not a priority, simply because you want to anticipate a dream”, he says.

He recalls that the fund is a compulsory savings, created with the objective of providing security to the worker at the time of dismissal, retirement or when buying a property.

However, Rocha highlights that the rate for advance payment is below the standards of other credit lines, such as overdrafts, which reach 11% per month, and states that “if the person is negative and can make an agreement with the bank or he needs the money to reinforce the month’s budget, it could be a good way out”.

How to order?

Before the transaction, the holder must access the FGTS application and allow banks to consult the available balance, a function fixed on the initial screen of the Caixa application.

The worker, then, needs to check with his bank if it offers the advance option. Depending on the institution, the loan can be contracted over the internet or at physical agencies. The amount of withdrawals that can be anticipated also varies.

As prerequisites, you must be over 18 years old, have a regular CPF and not have overdue contracts with the bank in question. In addition, you must have an active checking or savings account to deposit the loan.

Caixa claims that, in all, more than R$ 9 billion have already been lent using this type of credit. “Of the operations, 45% were requested by customers without income and more than 38% by people with income of up to R$2,000”, he informed.