Barcelona are looking to draw 1-1 with Granada at the Camp Nou, but remain under pressure this season

Barcelona suffered the entire match, but sought a 1-1 draw with Granada, this Monday, at Camp Nou, in a match valid for the 5th round of Laliga.

The visiting team’s goal came with just 1 minute and 30 seconds of ball rolling: Escudero crossed and Domingos Duarte headed it.

Barcelona returns to the field for Laliga this Thursday, at 5 pm (GMT), against the Cadiz.

For the rest of the match, Barça attacked as a “bunch” and even managed to create several chances, but stopped at the great goalkeeper Maximiano.

When all seemed lost, however, defender Araújo appeared well in the area and headed in a cross from the young Gaviria to equalize, driving the 27,000 fans crazy.

The result even prevents another tragedy at the Camp Nou, but keeps coach Ronald Koeman and his team under pressure.

the distance to the leader Real Madrid now it’s 5 points, and the football presented in this match was not encouraging – again…

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Barcelona will 8 stitches and now it’s in 7th place in the Spanish Championship.

Grenada arrives at 3 stitches and stays on 17th placing.

Depay tries play during match between Barcelona and Granada, by LaLiga EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

The guy: Maximian

The goalkeeper of Granada even caught the signal to WiFi at Camp Nou this Monday.

Although Barcelona didn’t attack with great quality, the Catalan club even managed to create at least six clear chances before drawing.

However, the archer had an impeccable performance, making 5 difficult defenses, according to the TruMedia, statistics bank of ESPN.

The most impressive of them was in a strong header by Araújo, miraculously defended.

Maximiamo still stood out for another factor: he was the champion of the “wax” on the field, gaining precious minutes with his tricks.

It was bad: Dest

The right-back continues without justifying the investment made by Barcelona in his football.

In Granada’s goal, the winger took a shameful ball from Escudero, who crossed for Domingos Duarte to head in.

Then he made childish and melancholy mistakes, as in the move where he fell alone and even made his opponents laugh.

After Baldé’s departure, Dest was improvised on the left-back, but kept his performance lousy.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field this Thursday, by Laliga.

At 2:30 pm (Brasilia time), Granada receives the real society. Then, at 5 pm, Barcelona will visit the Cadiz.

Datasheet

Barcelona 1 x 1 Granada

GOALS: Barcelona: Araújo [90′] Grenade: Domingos Duarte [2′]

BARCELONA: Have Stegen; Dest, Araújo, Éric García and Baldé (Mingueza); Busquets (Riqui Puig), Sergi Roberto (Luuk de Jong) and Frenkie de Jong; Demir (Piqué), Philippe Coutinho (Gaviria) and Depay Technician: Ronald Koeman

GRENADE: Maximian; Quini, Domingos Duarte, Abram (Germán Sánchez) and Escudero (Neva); Luis Milla, Monchu and Eteki (Montoro); Puertas (Gonalons), Machís and Molina (Luis Suárez) Technician: Robert Moreno