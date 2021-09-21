Barcelona draw with Granada and netizens detonate Koeman: ‘No more’

The pressure on coach Ronald Koeman only increases. This Monday (20), Barcelona left the Camp Nou with a bitter draw against Granada for the 4th round of LaLiga and reached the second consecutive game without a win of the season.

Last Tuesday (14), the coolies were defeated 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League debut and requests for the coach’s resignation increased. In LaLiga, Barça are only seventh, with eight points, five less than leaders Real Madrid.

The club’s situation angered Barcelona fans who went to social media to ask for the departure of coach Ronald Koeman. One of the main criticisms is the coach’s choices in the line-up of the team and in substitutions throughout the matches. Check out some below.