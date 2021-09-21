Barcelona-EQU closes a deal to have fans against Flamengo, and only Palmeiras will play without an audience

Barcelona de Guayaquil will have fans for the return duel of the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol against Flamengo, on September 29th.

As announced by Juan Zapata, president of the Emergency Operations Committee of Ecuador, Barcelona will have a 30% audience for the duel against Fla, about 18,000 fans at the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium.

Thus, only Palmeiras of the four Libertadores semifinalists will not have an audience in their stadium for their game as home team.

This is because Conmebol leaves the presence or absence of the public at the discretion of local authorities. As the Government of the State of São Paulo, commanded by João Doria, did not release fans in football matches, Allianz Parque will be empty in this Tuesday’s game against Atlético-MG.

Flamengo has already sold about 20 thousand tickets of the 29 thousand available for the first match against Barcelona-EQU.

Galo, on the other hand, may have up to 30% of Mineirão’s capacity in the back duel against Palmeiras, next Tuesday.