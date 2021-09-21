Barcelona plays poorly and seeks final draw against Granada at Camp Nou | spanish football

Lots of possession and little effectiveness, this was the summary of the first stage of Barcelona. Granada took advantage of this and started off in quick counterattacks, mainly with Machís and Escudero on the left. In the first minute, the move generated the goal by defender Domingos Duarte. Barça, with the opponent closed, abused the shower in the area, even without a high center forward. He took danger only in a Ronald Araújo header, after a free kick, in a great defense by Maximiano.

The final 45 minutes were at the same pace as before the break. Granada retreated and sought counterattacks, which became increasingly rare due to the pressure that Ronald Koeman tried to impose, launching more and more attackers. Gerard Piqué even entered the second half as a center forward. It was from him that the pass came for Gavi to cross the head of Ronald Araújo, the best Barça on the field, to score the equalizer in the 42nd minute.