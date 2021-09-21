Barraqueiro, Rico Melquiades was sentenced to pay R$30,000

Confined in A Fazenda 13, digital influencer Rico Melquiades has already been sued for offending three women at the Resort Villas do Pratagy, in Maceió, in 2019. The pawn and some friends published such offenses on Instagram and paid for it.

At the time, Rico and his friends made fun of the women’s appearance and even said that one of them would be a whore. While filming the girls, they made a point of pointing out that one of them’s hair would be bad and fluffy as a cake. “It’s watering the root, watering the root again, look (…) Now, my people, what’s the point of being so beautiful, being so hot and the root being cute?”, said the current pawn of Record’s rural reality show. The videos were posted on Instagram Stories.

“They’re showing off, but if we throw a needle in her ass there, it withers. Isn’t it, David? I’m going to catch a glimpse of her, look at her ass. What an ass, what a hate, what a hate,” he continued. “The whores all displayed there. Show off, bitches. It wasn’t even them who paid, when they saw it, it was other people’s married men,” said one of Rico’s friends.

The pawn was ordered to pay R$30,000 for moral damages, R$10,000 for each of the three offended women, in addition to having paid court costs and legal fees, which totaled R$3,000.