Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Mode may be postponed to next year

DICE wants to avoid issues with CoD Vanguard release and Warzone integration

O Battlefield 2042 can come with an embezzlement in their game modes. According to the Dual Shockers website, DICE, the game’s developer, will postpone the Hazard Mode for 2022. The reason? Avoid competition with integration of Warzone like New Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Little is known about the Hazard Mode in Battlefield 2042. In this mode, players will only have one life to accomplish the objectives of this “battle royale” between two teams. THE AND THE and the DICE bet on Hazard Mode as the main of BF 2042. So, to prevent your flagship from “flopping” (as Generation Z says), the DICE want to release the new mode for 2022.

Battlefield 2042 has already been pushed back to November 19, a date between the release of vanguard (November 5th) and Infinite Halo (December 8th). The integration of Warzone like New CoD should happen on November 23, which would likely cause the target audience to drop Battlefield 2042 with a few days of gameplay to test the new features of battle royale rival.

It seems that one of the strategies of the DICE is to generate expectation in the mode hazard (we can call it flagship?): throws little information as time passes, wait to see what comes in Warzone and for (who knows) January 2022 launches the Hazard Mode. But still, with problems in the beta and delay in launch, you can imagine that some nails are being bitten at the headquarters of DICE.



Battlefield 2042 will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 19th.

Check the system requirements to run Battlefield 2042.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD – AMD FX-8350 | Intel – Core i5 6600K

RAM memory: 8GB

Video memory: 4GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 560 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Recommended requirements



Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD – AMD Ryzen 5 3600 | Intel – Core i7 4790

RAM memory: 16GB

Video memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: 12

Source: Dual Shockers