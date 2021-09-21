Because they wear shorts, young people are forced to wrap themselves in a curtain in order to take the entrance exam.

In a case of psychological harassment, a 19-year-old student was forced to wrap a curtain around her legs to take entrance exams in Tezpur (Assam, India) after she arrived to take the test using shorts. The incident took place last week, when a student identified as Jublee Tamuli was seeking admission to the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Technology.

Inspectors wouldn’t let Jublee in to take entrance exams because of his attire. the young woman had traveled two hours from your hometown with his father to the testing site in Tezpur. When Jublee showed her documents to exam proxies, she was asked to return only after changing her clothes. She protested that there was no prescribed dress code, but was denied entry, according to a report by “Indian Express”.

Jublee with shorts considered inappropriate for use in entrance exams in India Photo: Reproduction

Jublee added that an inspector said she could take the test if pants could be provided for her. Her father, who was waiting outside the examination center, rushed to a market to buy the girl a pair of pants. While his father was away, inspectors decided give a curtain for the candidate to cover her legs and only then was she allowed to take the exam.

“Men walk around naked in public and no one says anything. But if a girl wears shorts, then people point fingers.”protested Jublee.