Biah Rodrigues talks why Maiara didn’t go to Sorocaba’s party

Biah Rodrigues rebuts criticism on the web: ‘Your family is never there’

On the same occasion of a virtual chat with fans, Biah Rodrigues took the opportunity to rebut all followers and critics. In addition to explaining the process of weaning the eldest son to Sorocaba, Theo, 1 year old, and talking about the comments for having breastfed the baby while she is expecting her youngest daughter, Fernanda.

One follower pointed out that Biah’s family never appears in her videos and interactions with followers, and she quickly responded. “His family is never present in his house and neither are his in-laws,” wrote the Instagram user.

“I don’t even post 80% of what I live here, guys. My in-laws are here every weekend with us, it’s a delight. And my family isn’t here either because they’re from Brasília, so the logistics are a a little more difficult, but they are always there when they can,” explained Biah Rodrigues.

How was the 41st birthday party in Sorocaba

Sorocaba’s party was held at the family’s Haras, in celebration of his birthday, on the 15th. The party had few guests, but plenty of food, a table set, a packed bar and a stage. The chocolate-filled cake was well thought out and prepared, but ended up being left out.

Biah Rodrigues explained that the guests ended up gorging themselves and did not eat the main dessert of the party. The three-tier cake ended up untouched at the end, and was shared by the couple the next day. “There was so much food that people forgot to eat the main thing: the cake!”, she joked.

“Now we’re going to have to do this job,” replied the singer, sarcastically. Sorocaba’s wife then showed the chocolate layers on the cake to her followers and said it was very tasty.