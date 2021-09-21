Big Brother Portugal: Karol Conká and Juliette are remembered by participants, with the right to imitate and everything: “Put me on the wall”; watch!

“BBB21” was so remarkable that it became a topic abroad. During “Big Brother Portugal”, participants recalled emblematic figures of the Brazilian version, such as Karol Conká and Juliette, and even quoted famous phrases from “mamacita”, with imitation and everything!

In a video that circulates on social media, the Portuguese brothers are gathered in a circle in the garden. It is then that António and Bruno explain to the rest how the dynamics of TV Globo reality works, and recall the impact that the participants’ attitudes had on their lives outside the house. “There, half are famous and half are anonymous. and this [Karol] was famous and lost followers”, said Antonio.

Bruno also gave his opinion, and even recited phrases by Conká that became catchphrases: “Completely crazy. Have you never seen the video ‘and if you don’t like it, put me on the wall’, ‘my tongue is like a whip’?”.

However, they also remembered how Juliette became a phenomenon in the country and on social media. “Juliette, who was the one who won, came in with 3,000 or so followers and left with 40 million. In four months, imagine. It was a phenomenon”, said Antonio. Brother, however, missed by a few million the numbers of Paraíba, who left with about 24 million followers. She currently has 32.5 million on Instagram.

“She was from Paraíba, she was very calm. People in the house said she was boring, but she explained her point of view, but people were ‘mean’ to her, they said she was crazy”, completed the Portuguese. Watch below:

they also talked about conká kkkkkk pic.twitter.com/x9evgfN4CB — glitter (@vvenice_bitch) September 20, 2021

On social media, people had fun with Juliette and Karol Conká being remembered by the Portuguese… check out some reactions:

