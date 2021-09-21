Biggest news on RedeTV!, Encrenca suffers disbanding from the cast and is reformulated · TV News

Largest audience on RedeTV!, the comedian Encrenca lost all its main cast and will undergo a makeover. According to information released this Monday (20), the latest edition led by Tatola Godas, Dennys Motta, Ricardinho Mendonça and Ângelo Campos will be shown next Sunday (26), and the station is working on the new version of the program.

“We talked to Amilcare [Dallevo] and Marcelo [de Carvalho], and they understood our position. I think we’ve done our duty well, always placing the program as the one with the highest audience on the entire network,” said Godas in an interview with journalist Flavio Ricco, from R7.

The presenter pointed out that the group leaves the station “through the same door they entered” and that the professional future of the cast has not yet been defined: “Our life is already a little out of there. Now, calmly, let’s decide on the future. There are some possibilities under study”.

Wanted by TV news, RedeTV! confirmed the departure of the main cast and the reformulation of the attraction. “A lot of news will be announced for Encrenca in the next few days,” said the channel.

Substitute for Panic on TV (2003-2012), Encrenca featured pranks and funny videos from social networks. After a few months with low ratings, the program won RedeTV viewers! and became the broadcaster’s largest audience.

Check out the note from RedeTV!:

“RedeTV! thanks the members of a successful and happy partnership for seven years and wishes you success in your new professional challenges. Many news will be announced for Encrenca in the coming days.”