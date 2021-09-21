Bill Gates Raises $1 Billion with Help from BlackRock and Microsoft CEOs for Green Projects | Companies

bill Gates captured more than $1 billion in corporate financing for the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst , with the participation of Larry Fink , gives blackrock , and Satya Nadella , gives Microsoft , to support some of the most demanding clean energy projects in the world.

BlackRock plans a $100 million grant over five years through the asset manager’s foundation. Microsoft and other investors – General Motors, bank of America, American Airlines, Boston Consulting Group and ArcelorMittal – provide a combination of equity capital and so-called “offtakes”, or purchase agreements linked to projects.

“We’re not doing this to make money,” said Fink, CEO of BlackRock, in an interview with Gates on Bloomberg Television. “We are doing this to seed these ideas, to speed up ideas quickly.”

Gates founded Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to accelerate the commercial viability of four key solutions to the climate crisis: green hydrogen, sustainable jet fuel, long-life battery storage, and carbon capture from the air. In effect, Catalyst will provide the necessary resources for projects, before debt financing and government funds can be raised to cover the remaining 90% of the cost.

Currently, none of these four solutions are cheap enough to encourage widespread implementation. For example, jet fuel derived from more sustainable sources, such as industrial waste or alcohol, is about five times more expensive than kerosene.

Ideally, by operating at scale, Catalyst projects will prove that the underlying technology can be cost-competitive and eliminate the “green premium” over conventional standards.

“The model here is what happened to wind, solar and lithium ion,” said Gates. “These products had very high prices compared to conventional techniques, and fortunately Germany and Japan and other buyers financed the expansion of scale, and now these products fit into the normal type of investment metrics for customers.”

The difference now is speed. Governments that signed the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 are rushing to meet the mid-century goal of achieving net zero, which requires not only cutting emissions but also removing carbon dioxide from the Earth’s atmosphere.

Nine of the world’s largest economies and many companies, including BlackRock, have committed to achieving this goal.

“The path to solar and wind energy was a 30-year path to make it competitive against hydrocarbons,” Fink said. “We are not 30 years old. We are not 10 years old.”