Bill Gates raises R$5.3 billion to finance clean energy

An organization founded by Bill Gates, Breakthrough Energy, announced today that it has raised more than $1 billion (about R$5.3 billion) from seven companies, including Arcelor Mittal, BlackRock and General Motors, to fund clean energy projects.

Among the first participants in this initiative, called “Catalyst” are also American Airlines, Bank of America, Boston Consulting Group and the company founded by Gates, Microsoft.

The amounts raised will be available in the form of subsidies, quotas and commitments to purchase the developed technologies, a source at the Gates organization told AFP.

Launched in June, Catalyst has already partnered with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank and the US Department of Energy.

The project aims at four main initial axes: direct carbon capture, green hydrogen, energy reserve over time and cleaner fuels for the aeronautical sector.

“Avoiding a climate catastrophe requires a new industrial revolution. Half of the technology needed to reach the zero emissions target does not yet exist or is too expensive for much of the world,” Gates said in a statement.