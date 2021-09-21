Billionaires turbocharge Palmeiras and Atlético-MG with different mode and objective – 09/21/2021

This Tuesday (21), Palmeiras and Atlético-MG begin the battle that is worth a spot in the Libertadores’ big decision. The first 90 minutes will be played at Allianz Parque, home of Alviverde. The game is scheduled for 9:30 pm (GMT). However, outside the lawns, São Paulo and Minas Gerais also crowd the news for another reason: the presence of large investors who changed their respective paths.

Palmeiras gained important momentum with the arrival of businessman Paulo Nobre, president from 2013 to 2016, and later with Leila Pereira, owner of Crefisa and Faculdade das Américas, the club’s sponsor since 2015. Atlético-MG saw billionaire Rubens Menin , owner of the MRV construction company, Banco Inter, the CNN Brasil channel, Rádio Itatiaia and other companies, become a kind of savior of the motherland.

However, a big question made by football lovers is whether this millionaire injection made into Libertadores rivals has the same profile and the same consequences.

In an interview given to Rádio Itatiaia, in July last year, executive director Alexandre Mattos, who participated in both projects, gave his point of view. And he highlighted that Menin is more like Nobre than Leila and pointed out the differences.

“Paulo is a passionate fan, a natural person, like Rubens Menin, very similar. Paulo put something around R$ 200 million or R$ 220 million in Palmeiras for the club to work. Palmeiras couldn’t even pay the fee. electricity bill,” said Mattos.

“Leila is absolutely different. She has a very strong sponsorship within the club, she is passionate. I think she is fundamental for all the titles we win […], but it’s a little different from what Rubens Menin has today, which is very similar to Paulo Nobre’s situation. They are passionate, they have no counterpart, unless the player is sold, they receive the money back, with a much smaller correction than the market asks for, and they are not very concerned about this specifically, they want the team to grow,” he added.

Grupo dos 4 R’s is formed by Rafael Menin, Renato Salvador, Rubens Menin and Ricardo Guimarães, the patrons of Galo Image: Reproduction/Twitter

In several interviews, Rubens Menin guarantees that he will not charge interest on the money invested and/or borrowed from Atlético-MG. According to the patron, the collection of the value placed in the club will only be made when it can walk with its own legs. It should be noted that, in the stadium that is being built, the naming rights belong to MRV, as a kind of counterpart.

In the case of Nobre, as Mattos told in the same interview, everything that the businessman lent to Palmeiras, he received back in the management of Maurício Galiotte, his successor. This being the difference for Leila Pereira, who has a commercial agreement with the club, although she is also a board member (like Nobre and Menin).

Also, unlike Menin and Leila, Nobre had no partnership in any company or brand that could be stamped on the uniform or associated in an institutional context. The money he put out of his pocket had zero commercial counterpart.

There was a time when Leila did even more, and fully fund the contracts, such as the nearly R$ 70 million, in corrected amounts, for the operation that brought Miguel Borja to Palmeiras. At the time, Leila made the contributions through acquisitions of “marketing properties”, such as an advertising board on the club’s CT. Leila spoke of it openly.

But the Internal Revenue Service saw there a deviation of purpose, as it was known that, in reality, that was not what was happening. Guerra, Juninho, Luan, Fabiano, Bruno Henrique, Deyverson and Lucas Lima were also brought here. Initially, there was an agreement that the amount would be returned in a future sale, and if a new transfer was for an amount below the invested amount, the loss would be for the company. This changed in 2018.

The IRS saw a disguised loan operation there. This change in the model generated a fine of R$ 80 million to Crefisa, considering that the tax to be paid on transactions by the sponsor should be greater than that declared in the first mold. In addition to forcing Palmeiras to return the amount anyway within two years after the end of the contract, there is now interest in the amount, which already exceeds R$ 160 million.

Exit of national rivals

Earlier this year, journalist Rodrigo Mattos, columnist for UOL, highlighted the departure of two of the companies of the Menin family of direct competitors of Atlético-MG in the fight for the most important mugs of the season, Flamengo and São Paulo. Although the money was not used to increase sponsorship to the Minas Gerais club, the pair lost significant amounts.

At the end of last season, the construction company MRV stopped sponsoring São Paulo and Flamengo, and Banco Inter also left the shirt of Tricolor do Morumbi. At the time, the construction company explained that it was a change in investment strategy, focusing on other sports and clubs.

Last season, in addition to being present in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo tricolor shirts, MRV was also in the uniforms of América-MG, Atlético-MG and Fortaleza. Kept the contract with Galo, which is longer.

Banco Inter, in turn, was the São Paulo master sponsor since 2017: it paid R$12 million per year. This amount, initially, was R$ 18 million, and the new renewal proposal reduced the amount to R$ 7 million annually, which ended up being rejected by the São Paulo board.

Leila president of Palmeiras e Menin, of Atlético-MG?

With the money of billionaire Leila Pereira, Palmeiras became the richest in the country. In 2016 alone, the businesswoman injected around R$91 million into the club. Since then, it has been around R$ 800 million. Palmeiras, in fact, is currently the Brazilian club with the highest return in the commercial and marketing areas (R$ 127 million in 2020).

Figure present on social networks, which she uses to get closer to the fans and show her “passion” side for the club, Leila has already made clear her intention to occupy the most important seat at alviverde. Unlike what happens in Minas Gerais.

For many people, all the millionaire contribution made, mainly, by Rubens Menin, comes with pretensions within the club, such as, for example, that he or someone close to him will occupy the chair of Alvinegro’s presidency. Altogether, there were almost R$ 400 million at stake.

However, in numerous interviews, the patron denied such interest. The son, Rafael, vice-president of the Deliberative Council, follows the same speech and does not point out the ambition of being the “owner of the throne” in the club.

“I see Sérgio Coelho, president of the club. He spends 100% of his time with Rooster. He wakes up in the morning thinking about Rooster, lunches thinking about Rooster, sleeps thinking about Rooster. Rafael in an interview given in May to Canal do Nicola (YouTube).

“My father is chairman of the board (of directors) of five companies. He’s 65 years old and we say: ‘Well, don’t invent anything anymore. Slow down. He’s a very enthusiastic guy, he has a lot of energy,'” added Rafael .

But it is necessary to emphasize that, independently, the Menin family gained political strength within Atlético-MG. As a result, the number of allies far exceeds the number of advisers who oppose the situation. With so many investments and projects to make the club “financially viable”, walking on its own two legs, it is practically impossible to think of a future board formed by people who try to go ‘against the tide’.

Palm trees x Atlético-MG

Reason: Libertadores semifinals first game

Date: September 21, 2021 (Tuesday)

Location and time: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo; 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Arbitration: Patrício Loustau, assisted by Diego Bonfá and Gabriel Chad. VAR: Mauro Vigliano. All from Argentina

Palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez (Renan); Danilo and Zé Raphael; Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Wesley; Luiz Adriano (Ron). Technician: Abel Ferreira

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso, Arana; Allan, Jair (Diego Costa), Zaracho and Nacho; Hulk and Vargas (Keno). Technician: Cuca

Streaming: SBT and Conmebol TV / UOL Scoreboard also follows the duel in real time.