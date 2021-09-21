Bitcoin Fall: Understand the Devaluation of Digital Currency

Since last September 7th, bitcoin faces a sharp correction that could threaten its strong monthly uptrend. At the time, the main cryptocurrency was traded above US$ 52,000 and came to face a drop of almost 19% to US$ 42,800. In the following days, the asset’s price managed to recover 14% of its initial value in a movement that indicated a positive recovery, however, it soon plummeted in search of the fund at the level of US$ 40 thousand. But what caused this devaluation?

Anticipation and realization

First of all, it’s important to note that bitcoin follows the traditional stock market and that, in this context, September and March are the least favorable months in an uptrend—overall, given the historical record. However, monthly discouragement may not have been the only factor participating in this downward movement.

Considering that fear and optimism are the predominant drivers in volatile markets, the current bearish moment becomes a little less mysterious. In addition to natural speculation, one of the main factors for the fall of bitcoin two weeks ago was the debut of the currency as legal tender in El Salvador, which generated a lot of anxiety and culminated in the selling movement – driven by the liquidation of futures derivatives in optimism.

However, the debut of bitcoin in the Central American country may not have been the only cause of the downturn. According to the websites CNBC and Money Times, volatile markets have been wary for some time about the US Federal Reserve System’s stance on the US interest rate adjustment and inflation report. This factor, by itself, may have contributed to the feeling of fall and caution in bitcoin as well.

As detailed in the chart below, bitcoin and the S&P 500 index (representing the largest US companies) may be more correlated than expected:

Graph shows the possible correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 — in orange and gray, respectively. (Source: Trading View, Wind_surfer/Reproduction)Source: Trading View, Wind_surfer

While the North American inflation rate was announced last September 12th, registering 0.1% below the expected 5.4%, the market anticipated and started a slight correction on September 3rd. The movement lasted for at least another 10 days and led to an effective drop of 2.2% in the S&P 500 index.

Now, the market seems to repeat the same anticipation movement, as this week the US Federal Reserve System will meet to discuss possible adjustments in national interest rates and the suspension of emergency aid programs due to covid-19. The feeling of fall already reflects, this Monday (20), a retraction of 5% of the historical top of the S&P 500 — something that hasn’t happened since October of last year.

Crisis in China: the Evergrande case

To make matters worse, a new factor has gained the spotlight in recent days. The case is the Chinese giant Evergrande, which emerged in the market acting in the field of real estate development. Over the past few years, the company has accumulated debt by making loans to expand its production capacity and, as a result, its growth and profit — something also common for its competitors.

Although it worked, the decision culminated in an estimated debt of $300 billion. The problem could have been solved through Evergrande’s own business model, but a series of new regulations imposed by the Chinese government late last year set a ceiling on the indebtedness of companies in the country, undermining the company’s strategy.

Evergrande threatens Chinese economy. (Source: Your Money/Reproduction)Source: Your Money

Now, should Evergrande fail to pay off its debts (whether with government help or not), a chain reaction could occur in China. As most of the company’s assets are real estate, they will be sold at a lower price than required for construction, resulting in a general devaluation of the real estate market — as in 2008, in the US.

And how does this affect bitcoin?

Naturally, the prevailing feeling of apprehension leads to a search for liquidity in assets, including bitcoin — although this is understood by enthusiasts as a store of value against crises. However, some experts understand that the cryptocurrency should still find the US$ 100,000 this year, if the market remains optimistic.