Bizarre error by pandemic and economy. Law of the principal. Astral football hell on Globo – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

“People, please, it’s important to apologize to Cruzeiro and Vasco fans a million. Because of the pandemic, I’m narrating from the studio and, for me, the goal was worth it.

“For us at the studio, Daniel Amorim’s goal had been validated. So I’m apologizing on behalf of all of us, because I really didn’t know that the goal had been disallowed. For our broadcast, the game was 2-0 for Vasco.”

The words of Luis Roberto, in the 1-1 draw between Vasco and Cruzeiro, yesterday, are still recorded on TV Globo, as the biggest failure in football transmission since April 25, 1965, when the station went on air.

Friends of the narrator assure that he is still very shaken by what happened. As much as there was an error in the transmission coordination, the absurdity reflected in him and in the commentator Roger Flores, who came to criticize Cruzeiro, for yet another defeat.

The games will continue to be narrated from the broadcaster’s studio. Not just for the pandemic, but for the sake of economy. In other words, it’s much cheaper to have just one camera, one producer and one reporter on the broadcasts. And the narrator and commentators in the studio or at home.

But reporters will be given priority in the broadcast.

As happened with reporter Raphael De Angeli, who tried to inform Luis Roberto three times that the game ended in a draw. And the narrator didn’t let him speak, he didn’t listen, because of the choice of the ‘best in the game’. And also because of the concern not to delay the schedule.

Reporters may interrupt the narrators, as long as the fact is very relevant, as happened yesterday, with the game tied and Luis Roberto insisting on Vasco’s victory.

Those who were in São Paulo were ‘informed’ by the narrator Cleber Machado that Globo Rio’s error had happened because of referee André Luiz de Freitas Castro. Cleber said the match would have ended 2-1 for Vasco. But, advised by the VAR, the judge would have annulled the second Vasco goal. 1 to 1. With the game over, that would be even more absurd.

The climate at the Rio station, which was already terrible, got worse. With President Jair Bolsonaro’s sanction of the Mandant Law. Which guarantees the clubs the right to negotiate with which broadcaster they want their games as homeowner. In other words, several channels may have the right to broadcast the same championship.

Bill 2336/21 puts an end to the broadcaster’s broadcasting monopoly. The Mandant Law, as it became known, does not invalidate previously signed contracts. Globo, for example, will continue with all Brazilian teams until 2024.

The law previously prohibited two different open broadcasters from showing the same championship, as long as there was no agreement between them.

However, everything will start to fall apart in 2022, as clubs that move up from Serie B will not have contracts with Globo for Serie A. They will be able to negotiate the transmission of their games, as principals, with whomever they wish.

The Rio station has already realized that it will not only have the big television networks fighting, under the same conditions, for the transmission of football.

But the streaming supported by billionaire conglomerates that dominate the world also want the best football in this country: the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil.

2022 could be the last big year in terms of revenue from football on the broadcaster’s part. With the splitting of two broadcast packets. One for the World Cup in Qatar and the other for the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil.

Then you will face reality.

The end of domination, of monopoly.

The primary errors, due to economy, are already facing…

Draw on the field and win on TV: See 7 weekend highlights