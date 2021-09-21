Black delegate is prevented from entering a clothing store due to ‘security concerns’





A black delegate claims to have been stopped at the entrance of a Zara store, at Shopping Iguatemi, in Fortaleza (CE). The victim, Ana Paula Barroso, who denounces racism on the part of the establishment, tried to access the store on the 14th and was told by an employee that she could not enter due to ‘security concerns’.

The woman is deputy director of the Department for the Protection of Vulnerable Groups, of the Civil Police of Ceará. A police inquiry was opened with the Women’s Police Station in Fortaleza to investigate the case.

After the complaint, the store was asked to deliver the images from the security cameras at the location, which was denied according to the Ceará Security Department. In the face of the denial, there was a representation of a search and seizure request with the Judiciary that granted the request.

With this, the Civil Police seized on Sunday 19 the store’s video equipment so that they can be used in the course of investigations. A video circulates on social networks of the moment when the Civil Police arrives at the establishment to fulfill the warrant.

Racial slur and racism are crimes provided for in article 140 of the Penal Code, paragraph 3, and establish a penalty of one to three years’ imprisonment and a fine, in addition to the sanction corresponding to the violence committed.

