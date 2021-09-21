Black police officer barred in store could have arrested security for racism, says Civil Police | Ceará

Black delegate Ana Paula Barroso, deputy director of the Department for the Protection of Vulnerable Groups, of the Civil Police of Ceará, could have arrested the security guard who prevented her from entering the establishment, the Civil Police said on Monday (20). Police investigate the case as suspected of racism.

“Is it over there [a delegada barrada na loja] she was carrying a bag from a popular store and can’t really say what happened. She only remembers the employee of this store removing her from the establishment saying that she would have to leave for security reasons. She could even call for arrest and arrest him in the act for being dismayed. She was in shock and did not call for arrest,” said the head of the Police for the Defense of Women in Fortaleza, Anna Cláudia Nery, who is investigating the case.

Zara informed, by telephone, that the client entered the store without a mask, eating ice cream, and that she was approached by the manager to put the mask on. The company said the approach was not racially motivated but because of health protocols. It also informed that it neither accepts nor tolerates discrimination.

Also according to the delegate, the store did not cooperate in the investigations and refused to provide images from the security cameras. On Sunday (19), the police obtained a court order and confiscated the store’s filming equipment.

“At no time did the store contribute and this was one of the reasons, the main reason, for which the search and seizure of these images was presented. Because these images can be tampered with, and we need to preserve these images in their entirety”.

“Both the mall and the store were registered in the letter asking for the images on that day and time. The mall gave it no problem and the store at first said it would speak to its legal advisor and after the response from the their legal counsel would give us feedback. That feedback didn’t come. And the other day we filed a second letter on the need for the images,” detailed the police officer who investigates the case.

Security, customer and employees will be heard

The delegate also stated that two security guards at the mall and a client who witnessed the case will be heard.

“These images were captured yesterday [domingo] and go to the expertise. Other people will be heard. Two other mall security guards will be heard who witnessed. A third witness will be heard that it was a customer who was in the store and who last witnessed the store employee.”

The police inquiry investigating the alleged crime was initiated at the Police Station for the Defense of Women in Fortaleza. The court order aimed to seize all image recording equipment in the store, located in the Edson Queiroz District.

The case took place on Tuesday (14), when the delegate Ana Paula Barroso was prevented from entering the commercial establishment by an employee, under the allegation of “security issues”.

The Civil Police informed that, even questioning and asking for more explanations about the employee’s conduct, they received no permission to enter the place.

Understand the difference between racism and racial injury

