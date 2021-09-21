Bolsonaro is booed by protesters as he arrives for official dinner in New York

The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) was the target of protests this Monday night (20) when arriving for a dinner at the official residence of the ambassador of Brazil at the UN, in New York (USA). The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

A group of protesters used a drum and shouted “Bolsonaro, wait, your time will come” and “genocide”. A truck with big screens displayed images of the president surrounded by flames and phrases in English saying “jail for Bolsonaro” and “Bolsonaro is burning the Amazon”, among others.

Upon leaving the site, at around 10 pm (GMT), the president was once again harassed and left waving, without making any statements.

In videos posted on social networks, it is possible to see the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reacting from inside one of the official vehicles of the delegation to the demonstrators, showing the finger effusively at the people who were protesting in the place.

Earlier, the president’s son 03, the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), was booed when entering an Apple store on 5th Avenue.

